Photo 3389
(Day 102) - Takes Two to Tango
Don't have a partner to tango with? Instead of putting the rose in your mouth, dance with it instead. Just watch out for thorns!! 🌹🐸
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th May 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
frog
,
rose
,
toy photography
,
fred-frog
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
May 28th, 2020
