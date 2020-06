(Day 110) - Marble

I'm working on several important projects and assignments this week so my time is limited. I wanna keep up with posting a bit better than last month so I'm gonna attempt to take some simple photos this week.



I say "attempt," because this photo started off super simple while setting up but then it evolved into a high key shot that was so much fun to manipulate with light and then in post. Kept saying, "one more shot" to get it just how I wanted. 😄