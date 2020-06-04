Sign up
Photo 3399
(Day 112) - Checks & Stones
Trying out some more black and white photography using stones and one of my checkered shirts. 😄
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
4
365
PENTAX K10D
5th June 2020 3:09pm
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
stone
,
checker
,
black & white
,
checkered
