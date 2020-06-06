Previous
Next
(Day 114) - Slice of Life by cjphoto
Photo 3401

(Day 114) - Slice of Life

Some very kind friends gave us a bunch of fruits and the apples looked amazing. Decided to slice them up for a quick shot. 🍎😄
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise