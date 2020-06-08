Previous
Next
(Day 116) - Seed Bloom by cjphoto
Photo 3403

(Day 116) - Seed Bloom

Playing around with some sunflower seeds. I'm looking forward to the garden's sunflower flowers growing taller. Got some plans for some pics! 🌻
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Love the composition and pov
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise