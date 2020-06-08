Sign up
Photo 3403
(Day 116) - Seed Bloom
Playing around with some sunflower seeds. I'm looking forward to the garden's sunflower flowers growing taller. Got some plans for some pics! 🌻
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
2
1
365
PENTAX K10D
8th June 2020 1:07pm
Tags
sunflower seeds
Mallory
Love the composition and pov
June 10th, 2020
