(Day 117) - All Shapes & Sizes by cjphoto
(Day 117) - All Shapes & Sizes

We have some interesting vases for the lamps in our home. Both awesome and unique in their own ways! 😄
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Mallory ace
Ha! Love how you captured this. Hope all is well.
June 10th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
@sunnygirl - Thanks for the comments Mallory. Things are going better. It was a long, busy couple weeks so my time was sorely limited. But I'm back in action! Hope you are well too!
June 10th, 2020  
