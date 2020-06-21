Sign up
Photo 3416
(Day 129) - Countdown
Get it?...Because the dice are literally counting downward. 🎲😆
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3455
photos
177
followers
61
following
4
1
365
PENTAX K-3 II
22nd June 2020 6:32pm
Tags
white
numbers
dice
negative space
Mary Siegle
Ahhhhhh...I get it. What a wit you are, Chris!
June 23rd, 2020
