Photo 3418
(Day 131) - Spotlight on You
From a distance, this little bunch of flowers were hidden beneath the bigger bush. Time to give it a little spotlight. 🌸😄
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3
1
365
PENTAX K-3 II
23rd June 2020 10:56am
flower
pink
Joanne Diochon
ace
Even nicer on black where more detail shows.
June 24th, 2020
