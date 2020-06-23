Previous
(Day 131) - Spotlight on You by cjphoto
(Day 131) - Spotlight on You

From a distance, this little bunch of flowers were hidden beneath the bigger bush. Time to give it a little spotlight. 🌸😄
23rd June 2020

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Joanne Diochon
Even nicer on black where more detail shows.
June 24th, 2020  
