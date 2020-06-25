Previous
(Day 133) - The Burning Bush by cjphoto
Photo 3420

(Day 133) - The Burning Bush

Saw the fiery orange and red color from a distance. It looked amazing! As long as a voice doesn't start coming from it, I'm good. 😂
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
937% complete

