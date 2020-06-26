Previous
(Day 134) - Sweet Spot by cjphoto
Photo 3421

(Day 134) - Sweet Spot

Playing around with my macro adaptor for a bit while photographing this sweet pea bush. The depth of field was so thin but think I settled on a good sweet spot. 😄🌺
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
