Photo 3421
(Day 134) - Sweet Spot
Playing around with my macro adaptor for a bit while photographing this sweet pea bush. The depth of field was so thin but think I settled on a good sweet spot. 😄🌺
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
flowers
