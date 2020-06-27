Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3422
(Day 135) - Brushing Time
This is the same sweet pea bush from yesterday but this is a stalk that has bloomed. The tiny thing reminds me of toothbrush bristles. Hmmm...while smelling the flower closely, maybe the flower was trying to give me a hint! 🤣😅
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3461
photos
176
followers
60
following
937% complete
View this month »
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
27th June 2020 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
toothbrush
,
macro
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly gorgeous! Fav!
June 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hahah, great shot
June 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close