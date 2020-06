(Day 136) - Autumn-like Bloom

Some of our succulents bloom these tiny flowers. They made great practice for my macro lens. The colors were so nice, reminding me of autumn. 😃





Thanks everyone for all your comments and views through the week. I always appreciate it. I'm in the middle of browsing & purchasing new inexpensive lighting equipment but it's taking a while to find or settle on what I need. But once I do, I'll be trying out some more mini studio shots again soon!