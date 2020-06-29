Sign up
Photo 3424
(Day 137) - Black & White
Do you want some overexposure or underexposure today? Yes! 😉
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
2
2
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3462
photos
176
followers
60
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
29th June 2020 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
lego
,
black & white
Mark Prince
ace
I like this. It's got some positives and negatives !!
June 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Well designed - great result.
June 30th, 2020
