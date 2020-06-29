Previous
Next
(Day 137) - Black & White by cjphoto
Photo 3424

(Day 137) - Black & White

Do you want some overexposure or underexposure today? Yes! 😉
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
I like this. It's got some positives and negatives !!
June 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Well designed - great result.
June 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise