(Day 141) - Dandy Ribbit

Just doing a bit of experimenting with a white background and my froggy friend. While I might try a colored background in the future, wanted to see how well I could keep from blowing out the dandelion's highlights. On the other hand, I'm sure Fred was trying very hard not to blow out the dandelion itself. 😄



---

Going through a small rough patch so my posts might come a bit slower for a couple days. Really sorry! :/