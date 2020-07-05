Previous
(Day 143) - Soaring Dragon by cjphoto
(Day 143) - Soaring Dragon

The magnificent snapdragon flying photographed from below...or are we riding on a snapdragon with the clouds below us? All up to your imagination. 🐉
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
marlboromaam ace
Very clever and very nice comp!
July 9th, 2020  
katy ace
What a remarkable POV!
July 9th, 2020  
