Photo 3433
(Day 146) - Mr. Cool
Sunny days, walking with shades
Searching for that perfect shot
Not feeling too inspired
but, hey, at least we look cool
Stay cool, friends 😎
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
camera
,
bokeh
,
shades
,
cj-legographer
