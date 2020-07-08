Previous
(Day 146) - Mr. Cool
(Day 146) - Mr. Cool

Sunny days, walking with shades
Searching for that perfect shot
Not feeling too inspired
but, hey, at least we look cool

Stay cool, friends 😎
8th July 2020

Chris Johnson

cjphoto
