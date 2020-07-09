Sign up
Photo 3434
(Day 147) - Firework
Such an interesting plant. Love how it looks like a stylized firework. 😄🎆
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3473
photos
175
followers
62
following
941% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
9th July 2020 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
orange
