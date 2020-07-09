Previous
(Day 147) - Firework by cjphoto
Photo 3434

(Day 147) - Firework

Such an interesting plant. Love how it looks like a stylized firework. 😄🎆
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
