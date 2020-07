(Day 148) - Seen the Light

Almost every shot setup in my room, I've used this lamp for creative light (more recently it's supplemented with overhead lights). It's kinda been my makeshift use of light for about 10 years on my project. Sometimes I'll soften it with parchment paper or use the side of the glass as opposed to placing it directly at my subject.



It's going to be replaced soon but it's cool that there's many ways to play around with light at home. 😁💡