(Day 149) - Food Claw
(Day 149) - Food Claw

When I don't have an ideas for a photo I'll sometimes go to the kitchen to spark something (plus getting snack helps my brain think too...haha). Decided to have some fun with this kitchen "claw."

Do any of you have spots that you like to visit to help you think of a photo for the day? 🍝
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

Sylvia du Toit
Well done
July 12th, 2020  
