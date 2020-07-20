Previous
(Day 158) - A Little Glow
(Day 158) - A Little Glow

Just experimenting a bit with light today. I love it when it creates that little glow of colorful light underneath glass & glass-like subjects. 😃
Chris Johnson

ace
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
I like the simplicity a great deal
July 21st, 2020  
