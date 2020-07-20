Sign up
Photo 3445
(Day 158) - A Little Glow
Just experimenting a bit with light today. I love it when it creates that little glow of colorful light underneath glass & glass-like subjects. 😃
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3483
photos
176
followers
62
following
943% complete
Tags
red
,
light
,
green
,
yellow
,
pebbles
,
refraction
,
negative space
Walks @ 7
ace
I like the simplicity a great deal
July 21st, 2020
