Photo 3450
(Day 163) - Magnify Your Happiness
As I continue my week of circles, this time CJ the Legographer found a circle for me. He even filled it with his round happy face. Isn't it cool that tiny Lego magnifying glasses actually work? 😁🔍
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3488
photos
179
followers
64
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th July 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
circle
magnifying
cj-legographer
julycircles2020
Shutterbug
ace
And you even have a lego tripod. I am fascinated by the detail of lego toys. Love the creative photo also.
July 26th, 2020
