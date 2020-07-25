Previous
(Day 163) - Magnify Your Happiness by cjphoto
Photo 3450

(Day 163) - Magnify Your Happiness

As I continue my week of circles, this time CJ the Legographer found a circle for me. He even filled it with his round happy face. Isn't it cool that tiny Lego magnifying glasses actually work? 😁🔍
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Shutterbug ace
And you even have a lego tripod. I am fascinated by the detail of lego toys. Love the creative photo also.
July 26th, 2020  
