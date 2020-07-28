Previous
(Day 166) - Family

My family when I was a kid. Very blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. By the way, this is a really enjoyable, simple Lego build to do with young kids or even as adults for fun. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
marlboromaam ace
I think Sheldon Cooper lives with you! LOL! Nice comp, Chris!
July 29th, 2020  
