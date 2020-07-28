Sign up
Photo 3453
(Day 166) - Family
My family when I was a kid. Very blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. By the way, this is a really enjoyable, simple Lego build to do with young kids or even as adults for fun. 👨👩👧👦
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3491
photos
178
followers
64
following
946% complete
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
28th July 2020 7:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
bricks
,
lego
marlboromaam
ace
I think Sheldon Cooper lives with you! LOL! Nice comp, Chris!
July 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
