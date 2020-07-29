Previous
(Day 167) - The Time Rolled By by cjphoto
(Day 167) - The Time Rolled By

Time was moving so fast today (quite literally I might add, haha) that I almost didn't get to my photo of the day. So I threw together this quick image & edit. Hope you all are having a good week so far. 🕐
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
Jenn
Fun shot!
July 30th, 2020  
