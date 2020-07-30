Sign up
Photo 3455
(Day 168) - Something to Carrot About
I don't think she's gonna share her prize with any
bunny
! 🐰🥕
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
30th July 2020 5:52pm
Tags
toy
,
rabbit
,
carrot
,
toy photography
katy
ace
Awww. This is so cute and so comical too! Neat set up Chris,
July 31st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Very cute. Gave me a smile
July 31st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awwwww...well, I'm sure the carrot is happy because you're no bunny until some bunny loves you.
July 31st, 2020
