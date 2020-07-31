Previous
Next
(Day 169) - Forks & Shadows by cjphoto
Photo 3456

(Day 169) - Forks & Shadows

Guess it's time to put a fork in this month. It went by so fast for me.🍴

Thank you all for the wonderful comments and even when you can't comment for the views too. I really appreciate it. :)
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
I love this ❤️
August 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Another wonderful minimal capture! Well done.
August 1st, 2020  
katy ace
I like the simplicity of the subject, the high key, in the shadows! Nicely done, Chris. FAV
August 1st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You can say that again- seems like it was July 1 last week! Good work with the high contrast and high key.
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise