Photo 3456
(Day 169) - Forks & Shadows
Guess it's time to put a fork in this month. It went by so fast for me.🍴
Thank you all for the wonderful comments and even when you can't comment for the views too. I really appreciate it.
:)
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
4
2
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3494
photos
179
followers
64
following
946% complete
3456
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
365
PENTAX K-3 II
31st July 2020 4:41pm
Public
shadow
,
fork
Leslie
ace
I love this ❤️
August 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Another wonderful minimal capture! Well done.
August 1st, 2020
katy
ace
I like the simplicity of the subject, the high key, in the shadows! Nicely done, Chris. FAV
August 1st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You can say that again- seems like it was July 1 last week! Good work with the high contrast and high key.
August 1st, 2020
