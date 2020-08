(Day 170) - Pocket Pens

With cell phones, I don't really carry pens around anymore. (It was a necessity for guys back in the day. Never knew when you might needed to get that number ๐Ÿ˜).



Even still, I do keep a stash of pens around my room or sometimes in my shirt pockets. In fact, the length of many pens and the length of dress shirt pockets match almost perfectly. They're still really handy for a quick note! โœ๐Ÿพ