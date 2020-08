(Day 174) - Pocketful of Posies

Flowers add such an adornment to dress clothes, especially for weddings. I always thought a posy was a type of flower used in the grim nursery rhyme. But it's actually a small bouquet of any flower used for fashion or decoration, such as pinned to a dress or a suit, or on a dinner table.



Hopefully these pocketful of posies don't make me fall down or anything. πŸŒΌπŸ˜†