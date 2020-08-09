Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3465
(Day 178) - Pocket Pop
Pink is probably one of the colors that pops the most. Add a lollipop and your pocket pops perfectly. (
Try to say that tens times fast, haha )🍭
Thanks for checking out my photos this week. Had fun putting together and looking good with this shirt pocket series. 😁
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3503
photos
179
followers
65
following
949% complete
View this month »
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
9th August 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
shirt
,
candy
,
tie
,
striped
,
pocket
,
lollipop
,
necktie
,
dress shirt
Kathy A
ace
Another fabulous colour pop, I’ve really enjoyed this week of yours
August 10th, 2020
Taffy
ace
The color really pops!
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close