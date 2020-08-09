Previous
(Day 178) - Pocket Pop by cjphoto
Photo 3465

(Day 178) - Pocket Pop

Pink is probably one of the colors that pops the most. Add a lollipop and your pocket pops perfectly. (Try to say that tens times fast, haha )🍭

Thanks for checking out my photos this week. Had fun putting together and looking good with this shirt pocket series. 😁
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
949% complete

Kathy A ace
Another fabulous colour pop, I’ve really enjoyed this week of yours
August 10th, 2020  
Taffy ace
The color really pops!
August 10th, 2020  
