(Day 193) - Cotton Crafts by cjphoto
Photo 3482

(Day 193) - Cotton Crafts

From tallest to smallest
Found something nice for my crafts
From solid to softest
What a perfect contrast!

From clueless to know
It's time for round two
From now 'till tomorrow
Can you guess what I'll do? 🤔
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

