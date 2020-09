(Day 199) - Thinking Cap

Sometimes you get a photo idea right off the top of your head. 😄







----

This reminded me of all the thinking it took for the crafts & poems last week. The reason I wrote poems was because the photos of the uncrafted items were kinda boring to me, so the rhymes added extra fun and creativity. (Oops, didn't mean to make a rhyme there. That's the last one for now, I swear!) 😅