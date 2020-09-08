Sign up
Photo 3495
(Day 208) - Plumes
Simple photo of a plumeria for today. Not much more to say but beautiful! 🌼
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3535
photos
178
followers
67
following
958% complete
View this month »
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
8th September 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plumeria
PhylM-S
Lovely - I can smell them! My plumies aren't so thrilled up here. When I lived in So Cal, they would break and I'd end up w/two or three more plumie trees. Up here they do o.k. they are hardy but not gone nuts like they did down there. LOL
September 11th, 2020
