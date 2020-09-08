Previous
(Day 208) - Plumes by cjphoto
(Day 208) - Plumes

Simple photo of a plumeria for today. Not much more to say but beautiful! 🌼
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
PhylM-S ace
Lovely - I can smell them! My plumies aren't so thrilled up here. When I lived in So Cal, they would break and I'd end up w/two or three more plumie trees. Up here they do o.k. they are hardy but not gone nuts like they did down there. LOL
September 11th, 2020  
