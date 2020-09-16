Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3503
(Day 216) - Tool Tangle
When I have to fix something, my tools wrestle to figure out who's the right tool for the job. Looks like the poor hammer got hammered. On second thought, I think I'll just fix the problem with my hands. 🛠
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3541
photos
178
followers
67
following
959% complete
View this month »
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
17th September 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tool
,
tools
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close