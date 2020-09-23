Previous
(Day 223) - Compartmentalization by cjphoto
(Day 223) - Compartmentalization

Graham crackers are cool. They have these perforations that make breaking them apart very easy. As you can see from the last stack, I like to break them down even further into bite sized pieces. 😋
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
961% complete

Shutterbug ace
I thought you were preparing a lesson on fractions.
September 24th, 2020  
