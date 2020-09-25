Sign up
Photo 3512
(Day 225) - Sweet Laughter
This red gummy bear has been tickled pink! 😆
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3550
photos
177
followers
67
following
962% complete
View this month »
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
25th September 2020 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
laughter
,
gummy bears
,
bears
,
gummy bear
Esther Rosenberg
ace
FUN shot!, Sweet, cute and if you were closer I would eat you LOL.
September 26th, 2020
