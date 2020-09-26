Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3513
(Day 226) - Sweet Flower
Just placing a littler flower between the ears to add to the sweetness. 🌸
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3551
photos
176
followers
67
following
962% complete
View this month »
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
26th September 2020 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
gummy bears
,
sweet
,
bears
PhylM-S
ace
Now this, makes me smile. Love it!
September 27th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see they are in love now 😉
September 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close