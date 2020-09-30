Previous
(Day 230) - A Sticky Situation by cjphoto
Photo 3517

(Day 230) - A Sticky Situation

CJ the Legographer, always getting too caught up in his work. He's amazed at how strong tape can be. 😅
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Photo Details

moni kozi
Hahahaaaa!!!! This is brilliant!
October 1st, 2020  
