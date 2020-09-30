Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3517
(Day 230) - A Sticky Situation
CJ the Legographer, always getting too caught up in his work. He's amazed at how strong tape can be. 😅
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3555
photos
177
followers
68
following
963% complete
View this month »
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
30th September 2020 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
tape
,
lego
,
sticky
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
moni kozi
Hahahaaaa!!!! This is brilliant!
October 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close