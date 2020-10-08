Sign up
Photo 3525
(Day 238) - Into the Light
CJ, don't go into the light! Hopefully he at least has on his shades. 😎
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Tags
light
,
lego
,
softbox
,
cj-legographer
moni kozi
heheee.... looks so well on dark mode!
October 9th, 2020
