Photo 3593
(Day 305) - Maintain the Drive
Because CJ and I have many photos that are special to us, we try to keep several backups just in case. It was time for my regular maintenance and CJ's making sure every thing's on the up and up. 😄
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
0
365
PENTAX K-3 II
15th December 2020 9:48pm
lego
drives
hard drive
flash drive
hard drives
cj-legographer
