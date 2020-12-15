Previous
(Day 305) - Maintain the Drive by cjphoto
(Day 305) - Maintain the Drive

Because CJ and I have many photos that are special to us, we try to keep several backups just in case. It was time for my regular maintenance and CJ's making sure every thing's on the up and up. 😄
15th December 2020

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
