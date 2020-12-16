Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3594
(Day 306) - Pizza Time
CJ the Legographer returns to helping me take photos of dinner. This time we both held off from eating before taking the shot. Probably because we hadn't sliced it yet. That was purposeful. We have to think ahead about such things. 🍕
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3632
photos
179
followers
69
following
984% complete
View this month »
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
16th December 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
lego
,
food photography
,
toy photography
katy
ace
Planning is important! This pizza looks divine! It must look amazing from CJ’s perspective! I love how he matches the pizza.
December 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close