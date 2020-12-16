Previous
(Day 306) - Pizza Time by cjphoto
Photo 3594

(Day 306) - Pizza Time

CJ the Legographer returns to helping me take photos of dinner. This time we both held off from eating before taking the shot. Probably because we hadn't sliced it yet. That was purposeful. We have to think ahead about such things. 🍕
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Photo Details

katy ace
Planning is important! This pizza looks divine! It must look amazing from CJ’s perspective! I love how he matches the pizza.
December 18th, 2020  
