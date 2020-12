(Day 312) - CJ's OJ

I usually photograph orange juice at some point when I'm sick. This time, CJ the Legographer decided to squeeze some for me. It's probably not very easy for his tiny hands, though, but it's still sweet! 🍊



—————

I'm on the mend tho and thanks for the well wishes everyone. It seemed to have been a minor cold and nothing serious thankfully. 😃