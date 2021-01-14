Previous
(Day 336) - Standing Before the Crowd by cjphoto
(Day 336) - Standing Before the Crowd

The beautiful bokeh in the background reminded me of a large crowd. Wonder if flowers sometimes get nervous standing before a crowd? 🌼
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
992% complete

Kathy A ace
Such wonderful colour and bokeh
January 17th, 2021  
