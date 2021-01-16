Sign up
Photo 3625
(Day 338) - Graham Ramp
One of life's joy of childhood: turning anything into a ramp and sending your toy cars flying! 😄
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
16th January 2021 2:49pm
Tags
blue
,
jump
,
orange
,
ramp
,
graham cracker
,
graham crackers
