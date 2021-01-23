Previous
Next
(Day 345) - Flooded Home by cjphoto
Photo 3632

(Day 345) - Flooded Home

We had a heavy rain and I'm constantly amazed at how well some spiderwebs can hold up. Still sad for the poor spider that has to wait for her home to dry out but at least it looks beautiful. 🕸
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, you captured this so goo, to show the many drops on the web.
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise