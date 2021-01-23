Sign up
Photo 3632
(Day 345) - Flooded Home
We had a heavy rain and I'm constantly amazed at how well some spiderwebs can hold up. Still sad for the poor spider that has to wait for her home to dry out but at least it looks beautiful. 🕸
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3671
photos
185
followers
75
following
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
23rd January 2021 7:55am
Tags
web
,
spiderweb
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, you captured this so goo, to show the many drops on the web.
January 25th, 2021
