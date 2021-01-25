(Day 347) - Relative Difference

The mini-figure on the left is one of the very first Lego dudes that my parents bought for me when I was a child (back in the 90s). He is now considered a classic.



It's interesting to see how mini-figs have changed over time. While the basic design has remained the same, they're a bit more detailed today, especially the eyes & clothing.



In any case, CJ's very happy to spend time with one of his distant relatives. 😄