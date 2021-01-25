Sign up
Photo 3634
(Day 347) - Relative Difference
The mini-figure on the left is one of the very first Lego dudes that my parents bought for me when I was a child (back in the 90s). He is now considered a classic.
It's interesting to see how mini-figs have changed over time. While the basic design has remained the same, they're a bit more detailed today, especially the eyes & clothing.
In any case, CJ's very happy to spend time with one of his distant relatives. 😄
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Views
7
7
365
PENTAX K-3 II
25th January 2021 4:16pm
Tags
lego
,
classic
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
