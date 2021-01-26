Sign up
Photo 3635
(Day 348) - He's a Natural
Legography Tip:
Did you know that when people walk they naturally swing their arms opposite of their legs? In other words, when their left leg steps forward, their right arm moves forward.
The same is sometimes true of little Lego dudes too! I may not always follow this rule (especially when CJ's holding something), but it does add a small, natural detail to Legography. 😄
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
walk
walking
lego
toy photography
legography
cj-legographer
