(Day 348) - He's a Natural by cjphoto
Photo 3635

(Day 348) - He's a Natural

Legography Tip: Did you know that when people walk they naturally swing their arms opposite of their legs? In other words, when their left leg steps forward, their right arm moves forward.

The same is sometimes true of little Lego dudes too! I may not always follow this rule (especially when CJ's holding something), but it does add a small, natural detail to Legography. 😄
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

