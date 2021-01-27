(Day 349) - The Hands Have it

Legography Tip: Even though their hands may seem simple, Lego mini-figures can rotate them upward or downward.



When a Lego dude is not holding anything, the proper orientation is the upward position (top-right image). This is how the Lego Company positions empty hands in promotional images. It mimics the look of a closed fist.



However, if the little guy is holding something, then the rotation depends on the circumstance. For example, CJ may need a different hand rotation depending on if the subject he's photographing is at his eye level or is higher up (bottom images).



Whew, even though they don't have fingers or thumbs, mini-figures sure can do a lot with their hands. 👏