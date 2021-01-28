Previous
(Day 350) - Eatsy, Queasy, Breathy by cjphoto
(Day 350) - Eatsy, Queasy, Breathy

Legographer Tip: I've often been told that I have a lot of different faces for CJ the Legographer. While he does have a variety, I've also learned to use to the same face differently.

Take this mouth full face for example:
• Add yummy food in front of the mini-fig and he's grubbin'
• Edit some green coloring to his face in post-production and he's a bit nauseous
• Or have the little dude take a dive and he's exerting to hold his breath

As you can see, the context can make the same face feel totally new! Makes me wonder how many expressions we humans might actually recycle. 😁
Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
That is so clever and true.
January 29th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I'm liking all these little lego lessons
January 29th, 2021  
