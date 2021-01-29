Previous
Next
(Day 351) - Keep It Together by cjphoto
Photo 3638

(Day 351) - Keep It Together

Legography Tip: Lego mini-figs have several points of articulation. When changing their clothes, however, it's important to make sure that all pieces are connected snugly.

This can be easy to miss! They're so small! I used to accidentally make this mistake all the time. I even look back at some of my older photos and facepalm myself. Haha.

Even if the pieces are just a bit loose, this could look distracting in an image. Plus, it's very uncomfortable for the little dude. Imagine how we feel if one of our limbs were out of their sockets! 💪😆
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Thank you for yet another useful tip. You are so funny!
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise