(Day 351) - Keep It Together

Legography Tip: Lego mini-figs have several points of articulation. When changing their clothes, however, it's important to make sure that all pieces are connected snugly.



This can be easy to miss! They're so small! I used to accidentally make this mistake all the time. I even look back at some of my older photos and facepalm myself. Haha.



Even if the pieces are just a bit loose, this could look distracting in an image. Plus, it's very uncomfortable for the little dude. Imagine how we feel if one of our limbs were out of their sockets! 💪😆