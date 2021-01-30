(Yr20)(Day 352) - From Sour to Sweet

Legography Tip: The rounded faces of mini-figs are reflective. At certain angles, lights or the sun will create a sliver of glare (top images). This is one of my biggest challenges when photographing CJ. It such a sour spot.



Happily, there are several options I use to minimize this glare:



• If using external lights, I'll change its position. Move it left, right, or downward until the glare lessens. For this setup, I raised my studio light higher (middle images).



• If outdoors, a reflector can be used to redirect the sunlight similarly to moving a studio light around. Take care, the reflector can also create a sour reflection. It takes extra practice.



• Change the angle of the camera or mini-fig. As I move positions, the glare might diminish and can sometimes unknowingly score me a better shot (bottom images).



• Bonus: If it's not overly distracting, we might want to keep the glare to add extra depth to the subject. For instance, while I had to eliminate the glare on CJ, didn't mind it on the apple.



Are there any tips you've picked up to minimize glare? If not, don't worry. With trial and error, we can all get a shot that's the apple of our eye. 😁🍏