(Yr20)(Day 352) - From Sour to Sweet by cjphoto
(Yr20)(Day 352) - From Sour to Sweet

Legography Tip: The rounded faces of mini-figs are reflective. At certain angles, lights or the sun will create a sliver of glare (top images). This is one of my biggest challenges when photographing CJ. It such a sour spot.

Happily, there are several options I use to minimize this glare:

• If using external lights, I'll change its position. Move it left, right, or downward until the glare lessens. For this setup, I raised my studio light higher (middle images).

• If outdoors, a reflector can be used to redirect the sunlight similarly to moving a studio light around. Take care, the reflector can also create a sour reflection. It takes extra practice.

• Change the angle of the camera or mini-fig. As I move positions, the glare might diminish and can sometimes unknowingly score me a better shot (bottom images).

Bonus: If it's not overly distracting, we might want to keep the glare to add extra depth to the subject. For instance, while I had to eliminate the glare on CJ, didn't mind it on the apple.

Are there any tips you've picked up to minimize glare? If not, don't worry. With trial and error, we can all get a shot that's the apple of our eye. 😁🍏
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Junko Y ace
Chris -- you are writing a publishable book. Seriously. What great tips and illustration to show what you mean.
January 31st, 2021  
moni kozi
Great tips again! I faced this glare you mention when i did my nutella selfie. The glare was right in the middle of the jar. I was inside, in front of the window. All natural daylight. I changed the position of the jar so as to move the glare on some other point. Eventually i decided that having it in the middle of the label is the best. Perhaps because i didn't want it to be an advertisement to the brand.

I love those greens!!!!
January 31st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent advice, and what a charming way to present it!
January 31st, 2021  
