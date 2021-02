My camera's are revisiting one of the first photos I posted on here about 10 years ago. You can click here to view the original if you like.My K-3ii took this shot in the bathroom mirror. They've really improved. Of course, I flipped the image in post so the words wouldn't be backwards. While still a bit conceited, it seems my cameras finally value the contribution I make tophotos. 📷📷My Pentax K10 was my first DSLR. It was use in my project from 2011 to 2017. Then, I upgraded to the K-3ii. These guys have served me well these past 10 years. 😄